Alaska AG Who Sent Hundreds of Flirty Texts to Employee Resigns

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigned Tuesday amid a scandal over a barrage of messages he sent a state employee at all hours—calling her “sweet lady” and “beautiful lady,” and punctuating the texts with kiss emojis. “Always nice to see you beautiful lady... You have to find a way to say yes and come over and let me cook for you,” read one of the messages, according to an investigation by ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News. Two hours after the texts were revealed, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Clarkson—who dismissed the 558 texts as “G-rated”—had stepped down. In his resignation letter, Clarkson said he accepted he had created an “uncomfortable workplace environment for this employee.”