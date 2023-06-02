Family Fishing Trip Ends in Disaster With 3 Dead, 2 Missing
‘DEVASTATING’
A family fishing trip in Alaska over the Memorial Day weekend turned into a disaster leaving three people dead and two others missing. Eight members of the Tyau family set out on two boats on the final day of their three-day adventure, but only one of the vessels returned to shore. Four days later, the boat was found partially submerged off an island off the southeast coast of Alaska. The bodies of Brandi Tyau, 56, and her sister Danielle Agcaoili, 53, were found inside the boat’s cabin. The body of Agcaoili’s 57-year-old husband, Maury Agcaoili, was found near the boat, while Brandi’s longtime partner, Robert Solis, 61, and the boat’s 32-year-old captain, Morgan Robidou, are still missing. Authorities called off the search for Solis and Robidou on Monday. Coast Guard investigators are now attempting to determine the cause of the disaster. “It was just supposed to be a simple family get-together for eight of us, since we haven’t been together in the same spot for so long,” Michael Tyau, Brandi and Danielle’s older brother, told the Associated Press. “For it to turn out like this is really devastating.”