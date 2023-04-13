Alaska Family’s Lost Dog Found After 150-Mile Journey Across Frozen Sea
SAFE AND SOUND
Mandy Iworrigan of Gambell, Alaska was with family visiting nearby Savoogna when she lost both of her family dogs, Nanuq and Starlight. While Starlight returned to the family within just a few weeks, Nanuq appeared to be lost forever—that is, until Iworrigan’s dad logged onto Facebook to find people in Wales, Alaska, 150 miles from Savoogna, posting photos of what appeared to be a lost dog who looked just like their beloved Nanuq. “I was like, ‘No freakin’ way! That’s our dog! What is he doing in Wales?’” Iworrigan told the Associated Press. While Nanuq’s journey remains a mystery, it is believed he traveled across frozen Bering Sea Ice and suffered a bite that appears to be from either a polar bear or seal. Safe at home, Nanuq is in good health, Iworrigan told the AP.