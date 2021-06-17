Alaska Hiker Who Disappeared After Reporting Bear Attack Is Found Alive
A hiker in Alaska was found Wednesday after suffering what she says was a bear attack. Fina Kiefer had called her husband Tuesday and told him that, while on her hike, she fought off a horde of bears with bear spray. Kiefer stopped responding to phone calls and text messages after that conversation, leading to a search by state troopers, the Alaska National Guard, and local volunteers. A day later, she was found by a volunteer on a road a mile from where she disappeared, according to Reuters. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for her injuries, though there’s no word on what her condition is.
It is the second bear attack in Alaska within the week. A bear attacked and injured campers at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, though all managed to get away safely.