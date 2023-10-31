Alaska Man Accused of Threat to Skin Sen. Murkowski, Wear Flesh ‘Like Clothes’
HE SEEMS NICE
An Alaska man apparently upset over an impending eviction emailed his senator and threatened to “cut the flesh off your body and wear your skin like clothes,” according to a newly unsealed federal complaint. “I’ll live inside of YOU… because I ain’t got nowhere else to live,” Arthur Charles Graham wrote, the complaint states. The filing, which was first flagged by terrorism researcher Seamus Hughes, refers to the unnamed legislator as “she;” Sen. Lisa Murkowski is Alaska’s only female senator. It wasn’t hard for the feds to ID Graham as the culprit—he signed the missive with his own name, phone number, and return email address, according to the complaint. “This is an ongoing legal matter and we cannot comment,” a Murkowski spokesman told The Daily Beast.