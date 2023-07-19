Man Filmed His Own Drowning in Horrific Glacial Lake Tragedy

CHEAT SHEET
A man kayaking on a glacial lake in Alaska inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, authorities said. Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Juneau, was recording as his kayak overturned and he fell into the water of Mendenhall Lake on July 11, Alaska State Troopers said. “The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain told The Associated Press. He added that the helmet was found on the lakeshore and given to troopers on Monday, but a search is still underway to find Rodriguez’s body. An unattended kayak found floating on the lake on July 11 resembled one in a social media post from Rodriguez on the same day.