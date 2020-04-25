CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Alaska School Board Bans 5 Books Including ‘Great Gatsby’ and ‘Invisible Man’

    LOSING THE PLOT

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Oli Scarff/Getty

    An Alaska school board has banned five literary classics from high school classes—including The Great Gatsby, Invisible Man, and Catch-22. Also deemed too “controversial” were The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien and I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou. Matanuska-Susitna school board member Jeff Taylor said the books, which are part of English curricula across the nation, are being blacklisted from schools in Wasilla and Palmer because they contain sexual references, including rape and incest. “Is there a reason that we include books that we even label as controversial in our curriculum?” he told the Anchorage Daily News. “I would prefer these were gone.” A school board member who voted against the ban told the newspaper the move reminded him of the movie “Footloose,” about a town where dancing is banned.

    Read it at Anchorage Daily News