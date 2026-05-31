Reality TV Star Found Dead in River

The search for Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has ended after he was found dead in Washington state at age 43. The family suspects Matt died by suicide, according to a video shared by his brother Solomon Isaiah “Bear” Brown. “They found a body in the river a few hours ago, and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear said, adding that their brother Noah Brown “helped them pull [Matt] out of the water” and he had an injury that appeared “self-inflicted.” According to Solomon, Matt—who had been estranged from their family—struggled with addiction for quite some time. In their last conversation, Matt told him he had fallen off the wagon. Matt was originally part of the cast in the reality series from 2014 to 2019, which documented their family’s lifestyle in the wild. He left in 2019 after publicly discussing his struggles with addiction. In his most recent video, which dates back nearly two years, he stated that he was “doing good,” but was having difficulty finding a safe place to stay, so he opted to sleep between two graves at a nearby cemetery. Matt is survived by his mother, Ami, and his six siblings. His father, Billy, died in 2021.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

People