Alaska's Lt. Governor Resigns After ‘Inappropriate Comments’

Alaska's Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott “abruptly” resigned on Tuesday after disclosing he made recent “inappropriate comments,” according to Anchorage Daily News. It is unclear what Mallott said or to whom the comments were directed, and Gov. Bill Walker’s office would not elaborate on the circumstances behind Mallott’s resignation. In his resignation letter, Mallot reportedly wrote that he “placed a person whom [he] respect[s] and revere[s] in a position of vulnerability.” “I take full responsibility for this action and apologize to, and seek healing for, the person I hurt,” he reportedly wrote. Alaska Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Nurr'araaluk Davidson was sworn in immediately as the new lieutenant governor and mentioned in a statement that she was “profoundly disappointed” in Mallott’s conduct, adding that “respect for women” is of the utmost importance for Alaskan officials. In his own statement, Walker said Mallott’s comments do “not reflect the sterling level of behavior required in his role as lieutenant governor.” Mallott’s resignation comes three weeks before Election Day. Walker said the former lieutenant governor’s resignation also applies to his re-election bid.
