6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Albania, At Least 4 Dead and Hundreds Injured

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania early on Tuesday, the largest to hit the country in decades, leaving at least four people dead and 150 injured, officials said.

The earthquake’s epicenter hit about 19 miles west of the capital of Tirana just before 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

One person died in the town of Kurbin after jumping out of a building, a Defense Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters. Another person was killed when a building collapsed in Durres, 20 miles west of Tirana, emergency officials said. The Associated Press reports that rescuers were working to remove other people trapped in the building.

The quake caused multiple buildings to collapse throughout the country, trapping residents in the rubble. Two government spokesmen confirmed to Reuters that the most damage to buildings was in Durres and that multiple people had been taken to a hospital in Tirana.

Several smaller quakes were recorded before the main earthquake, which was felt along the Albanian coast and as far as the southern Italian region of Puglia.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the country on Sept. 21, damaging about 500 houses. The Defense Ministry previously said the September temblor was the most powerful earthquake in Albania in the past 30 years.

This is a developing story.