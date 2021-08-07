Albany Sheriff Probing Cuomo Warns: ‘I Am Not Going to Be Intimidated’
I’M THE BOSS
In a Saturday press conference, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said he wasn’t worried about any potential retaliation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo after one of the governor’s accusers filed a criminal complaint. “I’m the county sheriff, I am not going to be coerced, I am not going to be intimidated,” Apple said Saturday. The sheriff said the victim, who was labeled as “Executive Assistant #1” in the state attorney general’s report, spoke to his officers for about an hour and that his office’s investigation had only just begun. He said his office could call Cuomo to testify, though it plans to seek more documents from the state attorney general’s office first.
Apple’s press conference came a day after Cuomo’s lawyers led a mystifying press conference, where they alleged the investigation was “targeted” against Cuomo and that he was given no prior notice of its release.