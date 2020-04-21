Cops ID Suspect in Murder of Utah Couple Shot While Kids Slept

Read it at Salt Lake Tribune
Police are hunting for a suspect in the murder of a Utah couple shot to death at home while their children slept—and they say he knew the victims. Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, a hulking 5-foot-10 and 270 pounds, may have cuts on his arms and legs—vestiges of a fierce struggle with victim Tony Butterfield, who was found dead in the yard of his West Jordan home. His wife, Katherine Butterfield, was killed inside the house. “This was a targeted and isolated act,” Sgt. J.C. Holt said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “Not random.” Police did not disclose a motive.