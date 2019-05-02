Husband of NYC Day-Care Owner Repeatedly Raped Young Girl, Say Cops

A man has been arrested and accused of repeatedly raping a young girl at his wife’s Bronx day care center. The girl, now 13, came forward with the allegations and said the attacks started when she was just 6 and carried on for four years. Alberto Hernandez, 60, is married to the woman who runs the licensed day care from their home, authorities say. He’s charged with rape, criminal sex acts, coarse sex conduct with a child, sex abuse, sex contact with an individual under 11 years old, and forcible touching. Police are looking into whether anyone else has been a victim at the facility.