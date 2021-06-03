Albuquerque Campaign Event Interrupted by Drone With Dildo Dangling Beneath It
‘IS THAT A DONG?’
A big campaign event for a New Mexico sheriff who is running for mayor of Albuquerque abruptly descended into chaos Tuesday night when a drone buzzed into view with dildo dangling down beneath it. According to the Albuquerque Journal, around 70 people gathered to hear candidate Manuel Gonzales III speak before he was harried by the sex toy. Video shows the dildo jiggling around Gonazles’ head when a woman in the audience asks: “Is that a dong on a drone?” A man, identified by the Journal as the venue’s owner, then attempts to grab it from the sky before getting into a scuffle with another man who tries to get it back. Deputies later identified him 20-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, and said he was “swinging his balled up fist at Manuel Gonzales III,” yelling “He’s a tyrant!” and at one point managed to strike the mayoral candidate. The 20-year-old was reportedly booked into jail later that night on misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing an officer. Gonzales’ campaign said the Democrat wasn’t hurt and “will not be intimidated.”