Albuquerque to Unveil Bronze Statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman From ‘Breaking Bad’
GREAT CHEMISTRY
In a move set to rival Philly’s statue of Rocky Balboa, Albuquerque will this month unveil statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad. The bronze statues of the fictional methamphetamine manufacturers were originally commissioned by series creator Vince Gilligan, who is now donating them to the New Mexico city along with Sony Pictures Television. “Over the course of 15 years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us,” Gilligan said in a press release. “I wanted to return the favor and give something back.” The sculptures are set to go on display at the Albuquerque Convention Center this month. “We also appreciate that the statues will be indoors, and therefore protected from pigeons depositing their critiques on our heads,” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul added.