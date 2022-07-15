Alcohol Is Even More Unhealthy Than We Thought, According to New Study
DEVASTATING
The risks posed by alcohol to those 40 and under are considerably higher than previously thought, according to a new global study. So damaging is alcohol for younger generations, researchers are calling for stronger guidance from governments across the world about the possible harm that drinking poses to your body. The study revealed at least 1.34 billion people from 204 countries are estimated to have consumed “harmful amounts” of alcohol in 2020, with more than half (59 percent) aged 15 to 39, and three-quarters of them men. The study says alcohol has not one health benefit to those under 40 and those who continue to drink risk injuries relating to drinking or car accidents, suicide, and even murder. Good news for those above 40, though: Senior author Dr. Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, telling Sky News: “Young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts.”