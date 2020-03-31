Alcohol Sales Surged by 55 Percent Last Week Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Read it at AP News
Alcohol sales have skyrocketed as millions of Americans are forced to hunker down at home and self-isolate amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Alcohol sales in the United States surged by 55 percent last week, according to Nielsen. Sales of hard alcohol such as tequila, gin, and pre-mixed cocktails have been in particularly high demand, with a 75 percent spike compared to March of last year. Wine sales reportedly increased by 66 percent, beer sales by 42 percent, and online sales surged by a hefty 243 percent as roughly 250 million Americans are under mandated orders to stay at home.