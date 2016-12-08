Aldrin: Saddened To Lose ‘Icon’ Glenn

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BuzzAldrin.com
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin released a statement mourning the passing of his fellow astronaut John Glenn on Thursday. "As I sit in hospital and just heard that my friend John Glenn has passed away, I feel fortunate to be recovering from my own illness, but saddened that we lost another space pioneer and world icon," Aldrin said in the statement. Aldrin was being treated at a New Zealand hospital after experiencing altitude sickness during an expedition to the South Pole. "I join that crowd of people and the entire nation and the world in paying homage to his service," he said of Glenn.