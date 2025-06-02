Marc Maron is pulling the plug on his podcast. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” the comedian said on Monday’s episode of his show, WTF With Marc Maron. “And now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end, and it’s our decision.” He added that the final episode will be “sometime in the fall.” The podcast launched on September 1, 2009, and has since produced some 1,645 episodes, according to Deadline. Famously, Maron discussed race relations and gun violence from his garage with former President Barack Obama in June 2015. That episode smashed records, being downloaded 735,000 times within the first 24 hours after its release. In a poignant 2010 episode, Robin Williams discussed his struggles with addiction and the challenges of balancing fame with personal life. The following year, the late TV chef Anthony Bourdain opened up about his past heroin addiction and the challenges of his culinary career. Maron has also interviewed notable figures such as actors Willem Dafoe and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as comedians Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle, on the show, which has garnered over 1 billion downloads, listens, and impressions since its inception.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Hit Back at Trolls With ‘Pinnochio’ Skit
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have poked fun at claims she is too controlling by recreating a meme depicting her as a puppetmaster pulling on her husband’s strings. In a cheeky Instagram post on Sunday, the 41-year-old shared a video of herself standing on a chair wearing a green dress reminiscent of the meme, holding a set of wooden spoons mimicking puppet controls while Alec dangles helplessly like a marionette below. “Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out 🥰,” she captioned the video, which was soundtracked to When You Wish Upon a Star from Disney’s 1940 classic Pinocchio. The incident is not the first time the Baldwins have responded to criticism about their married life—in a recent episode of their reality show The Baldwins, 71-year-old Alec opened up about how he copes with being an “older dad” to the couple’s seven children. “And for me, as I’m getting older and older, and I don’t want to be tougher. I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids,” he explained on the TLC show. “I want to just watch and see what the years I have left for us to experience and not have it be about me.”
Ashley Biden celebrated parents Joe and Jill Biden in a beachside Instagram story on Sunday that alluded to the furor over her father’s physical and cognitive state as president. “I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bulls--t,” she wrote. “Hit the jackpot with these two.” The text appeared on a selfie of the three of them by the sea. The former president’s office revealed on May 18 he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer two days earlier and that the disease had spread to the bones. The 82-year-old’s diagnosis coincided with the release of a highly critical book, Original Sin, claiming that those closest to Biden covered up his deteriorating health during his presidency. The cancer news quickly sparked conspiracy-mongering from MAGA acolytes and attacks from Donald Trump, whose initial sympathy was short-lived. Ashley Biden, 43, is the youngest of Joe Biden’s four children and his only child with the former first lady. She’s a social worker, activist, and fashion designer. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, she praised her dad as the “O.G. girl dad.” She told attendees that before he walked her down the aisle, “he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, dad, you are still my best friend.”
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have tied the knot. In photos obtained by People magazine Saturday, the Sinners star could be seen walking down the aisle to marry the Buffalo Bills quarterback at a California ceremony. She appeared to be wearing a white strapless wedding gown paired with opera gloves and a sleek updo. The couple were first romantically linked in May 2023 and hard-launched their relationship on Instagram a year later in July, 2024. They subsequently announced their engagement a few months later in November with a picture of Allen proposing to Steinfeld by the beach. “I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives,” Steinfeld said of the proposal in a February interview with Who What Wear earlier this year. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That’s the word.”
Boardwalk Empire actor Devin Lee Harjes has died at 41. Harjes, who was known for his storied acting work across hit shows like Netflix’s Daredevil, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and Fox’s Gotham, died Tuesday at the Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He was diagnosed with cancer earlier in February, according to THR. “He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook,” a representative for Harjes told NBC News. “As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals.” Harjes’s acting credits also include roles in Orange Is the New Black, Blue Bloods, and FBI. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister and her husband, Trisha Harjes and Justin Kelley; four nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Shiva Sobitha.
Vanessa Kirby shared the news of her pregnancy while at a red carpet event for her upcoming movie. The actress showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting Schiaparelli dress at The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel event in Mexico City on Saturday. She posed for photos cradling her baby bump alongside Marvel costars Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Crown star is currently dating Paul Rabil, a retired lacrosse player and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League. The two were photographed holding hands in 2022, but officially went public with their relationship in November 2023, when Rabil posted photos of himself and Kirby with the caption: “From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you ❤️.” According to Page Six, Kirby and Rabil got engaged in December. Rabil was previously married to lacrosse player Kelly Berger, the pair divorcing in 2017. Kirby also dated actor Callum Turner, who is now engaged to singer Dua Lipa, from 2015 to 2020. Kirby will be playing Sue Storm, or the Invisible Woman, in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, which will be released on July 25.
Lilo & Stitch continued to tower over the box office this weekend, collecting an additional $63 million in domestic ticket sales and bringing its global running total to a whopping $610.8 million in only its second-week of release. The Disney live-action flick, which has received generally favorable reviews from critics, scored an additional $113.1 million internationally and is already the third-highest-grossing movie of the year so far–standing just behind A Minecraft Movie and Ne Zha 2 at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning was runner-up again this weekend, adding $27.3 million domestically and $76.1 million internationally to bring it up to a cumulative worldwide total of $353.8 million in its second-week of release. In third place is a new Karate Kid flick from Sony starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang titled Karate Kid: Legends. The film has already collected $26 million globally after beginning its international rollout in May, and added an additional $21 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend. Its worldwide total currently stands at a decent $47 million. Rounding out the top five are Final Destination: Bloodlines and Bring Her Back which added $10.8 million and $7.1 million respectively to their domestic total.
Legendary Jamaican boxer Mike McCallum has died at 68. The athlete, who was nicknamed “The Bodysnatcher” for his signature punches, was driving to a Las Vegas gym Saturday when he fell sick and pulled off the road, according to The Jamaica Observer. He was later found unresponsive and declared dead. McCallum’s official cause of death has yet to be shared. The boxer was the first Jamaican to win the world title in 1984 after defeating Ireland’s Sean Mannion at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He was later inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, posted a tribute in McCallum’s honor on Instagram Saturday, writing: “I express my personal condolences to his mother, siblings and his children. On behalf of the Ministry of Sport. I take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this legendary Jamaican. We hope they find strength in this time of bereavement.”
Dolly Parton revealed what she really thought about Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene," which appeared on her Cowboy Carter album with different lyrics and a different tone. “Hers was more like, ‘Well, you’re not getting him, you’re not taking him, you’re going to go through me to get him.’ Mine was more like, ‘Please don’t take him!’ So I loved her interpretation,” Parton said. One of the biggest changes Beyoncé made to the song was to the chorus, reworking it from “I’m begging you, please don’t take my man” to “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.” Parton added that she loves hearing different interpretations of her work and was “very proud” of Beyoncé’s cover. “I hope her tour does great, and I’m sure it will. People seem to be loving it,” she said. Parton was featured in two of Beyoncé’s songs on the Cowboy Carter album, and said that it was a “really, really good album.” Beyoncé is currently on tour for the Cowboy Carter Tour.
It’s time for one last trip back to Hawkins for what is set to be the TV event of the year. After nearly 10 years of supernatural thrills, Stranger Things will finally be reaching its end later this year. At a Tudum event on Saturday, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer that set out the dates for the finish. Yes, dates—plural—as the eight-episode season will be released in three parts. The entire (surviving) cast will be reprising their roles for one last time, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest of the Hawkins gang. Terminator star Linda Hamilton has also been tapped for a mysterious role in the upcoming season. The new teaser doesn’t give us much to go off as it rehashes the story so far, but we are treated to a scene of something smashing its way out of the ground while surrounded by armed military and an electrifying “Run!” screamed by Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. Volume 1 will hit Netflix on Nov. 26, with Volume 2 dropping on Christmas, and the final installment going live on the streamer on New Year’s Eve.