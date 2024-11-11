Celebrity

Alec Baldwin Already Not Liking His New Reality Show Gig

The actor is set to star in a TLC series with his family in January.

Alec Baldwin revealed that the process of becoming a reality star hasn’t been all its cracked up to be. “I wasn’t very fond of it,” said Baldwin about filming the show. He was at the premiere of his new children’s movie Spellbound when he made the comment, the reported the Associated Press. In June, the veteran actor announced that he would star alongside his wife Hilaria and their seven young children in “The Baldwins.” Baldwin confirmed on Monday that the TLC reality show is set to be released January 2025. “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video announcing the show. Baldwin and Hilaria married in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2013. In July, involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed in connection with an accidental shooting on the set of the movie Rust, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

