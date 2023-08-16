Alec Baldwin Could Face Charges After ‘Rust’ Shooting Forensic Report
A forensic report released Tuesday into the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of Rust detailed that despite actor Alec Baldwin’s claims he didn’t pull the trigger, the Colt .45 revolver could only have been fired if it was indeed pulled “sufficiently.” Baldwin could face a new set of manslaughter charges after an initial involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped in April due to doubts over whether the gun was working properly at the time that Hutchkins was struck with a live round and killed. Baldwin was holding the gun when it was fired and has maintains he didn’t shoot. “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” read the report, obtained by People and written by experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag. The pair were commissioned by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, who are overseeing the case tied to Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The special prosecutors warned in a June 9 court filing that Baldwin could still be up for charges pending an investigation into the gun. “This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” the forensice report read. Baldwin has not been charged but Morrissey told Variety that a formal announcement was expected.