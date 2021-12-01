Alec Baldwin: I Never Pulled the Trigger in ‘Rust’ Shooting
SAY WHAT?
Alec Baldwin claims he did not pull the trigger that led to the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a clip of a forthcoming interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said, despite police reports claiming he did fire the prop gun on the set of the Western film. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, ever.” The clip does not include further explanation of his bombshell claim.
Baldwin also suggested an unknown person improperly loaded the gun with a live round, an idea first propagated by lawyers for the film’s armorer. “Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he said. At times defensive and emotional, Baldwin said the incident was the worst thing that’s ever happened to him. “I think back, and I think of what could I have done,” he said. The ABC interview, which promises to present an “unscripted” Baldwin, is set to air Thursday night.