Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know Prop Gun Was Loaded With Live Rounds: Sheriff
MYSTERY DEEPENS
Alec Baldwin had no idea the prop gun he fired on Thursday was loaded with live rounds, according to a search warrant filed Friday. Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography for his film Rust, Halyna Hutchins, in what he later called a “tragic accident.” The search warrant states that an assistant director handed Baldwin the gun and informed the actor the prop was safe to use. In reality, the firearm held live bullets, though the assistant director also did not know, police wrote in the affidavit. Who loaded the live round into the gun has not been disclosed. The New York Post reported that the prop master in charge of the gun was a non-union worker brought in to fill the position of a prop master who had walked off the set.