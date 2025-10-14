Actor Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen have made a lucky escape after a car accident in the Hamptons on Monday.

30 Rock star Alec posted a video on Instagram to reassure his followers that they are both fine after the collision. The 67-year-old was driving in his wife Hilaria’s white Range Rover with his brother when he was forced to drive off the road, blaming a garbage truck.

“This morning I was in this car accident, the guy cut me off in a big garbage truck. I mean, a garbage truck the size of a whale,” Baldwin said. “It must have been something commercial for like taking away material from construction or something. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.”

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. I crushed my car, my wife’s car. I feel bad about that.”

Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin attend the Chairman's Brunch during the 33rd Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2025 in East Hampton, New York. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The actor was photographed at the scene of the accident, looking shaken, standing next to the car, which was wedged into a tree. His family owns a mansion in the East Hamptons, which was used for their reality show The Baldwins.

The Baldwin brothers were in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival—the elder Baldwin is co-chair of its Executive Board Committee.

Baldwin thanked the East Hampton Police Department for coming to his aid, noting they were “as nice as can be and as pleasant as can be about the whole thing.” The Daily Beast has contacted the East Hampton Police Department for comment.

A rep for Stephen Baldwin told TMZ that he “is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

He signed off his Instagram message saying he was headed to California to see wife Hilaria and their seven children. His wife has recently been seen on Dancing With the Stars.

“Hilaria, I love you more than anything and I’m very proud of you,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s film Rust was released in May, four years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during filming. Baldwin, who fired the gun, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter but had the case against him dismissed last year.

New York Post