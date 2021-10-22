‘No Words’: Alec Baldwin Issues Statement After Prop-Gun Shooting
TRAGIC
Alec Baldwin issued his first statement Friday after he fired a prop gun that accidentally killed the cinematographer on the set of his latest film. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” Baldwin also said he is cooperating with law enforcement.
While filming his Western film Rust, Baldwin shot a prop gun, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. He was later captured in tears Thursday after speaking to investigators about the incident.