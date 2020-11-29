Alec Baldwin: Here’s Why I Won’t Run for Office (Yet)

Alec Baldwin has given serious thought to running for office. He already knows what it’s like for people to hate his guts, for things like playing the president on Saturday Night Live—“They say things like, ‘I don’t know who we want to get rid of first, Alec Baldwin or Trump.’”

He has considered diving head-first into the political world, and there is a chance he still might, but there are a few things he’d need to take care of first—and someone he’d have to convince.

In this episode of The New Abnormal, the 30 Rock actor tells Molly Jong-Fast about his wife’s opinion on the matter, and why he credits his dad for standing “on the right side” of politics these days, according to Molly. After all, out of all the Baldwins in the family, there is only one Trump supporter.

“[My dad] was a very progressive guy. He was very, very humanistic, very, and he would always say things to me,” he said. “My father was somebody that kind of understood that if we give people equal rights, it’s going to, I don’t want to say infiltrate, but pervade through every part of our society. And that’s the change.”

Baldwin was actually planning on leaving the country if Trump won re-election, but now he’s thinking about still going anyway. (“We still think it’s a great time to get the hell out of here.”) In the meantime, he has all eyes on 2022—and a fantasy about being appointed the ambassador to Spain.

Baldwin also reveals how much he prepared for impersonating Trump on SNL, and the reason Donald rants for so long at rallies.

Plus! Listen closely, there’s a moment when he and Molly are almost the victims of a horror movie that only parents would find scary.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.