Alec Baldwin was seen sobbing as First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed his involuntary manslaughter case on Friday, citing improper evidence handling by the prosecution.

Baldwin was accused of involuntary manslaughter after he fired a gun with a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while shooting the western movie Rust in 2021. Director Joel Souza was also wounded. Baldwin pleaded not guilty, claiming he did not know the gun had a live round in it.

Baldwin’s trial began on Tuesday and was supposed to run through until July 23, however, during Friday’s hearings Judge Sommer sided with Baldwin’s attorneys, telling the court “the sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy,” according to NBC News.

After Sommer threw out the case, Baldwin immediately reacted, visibly emotional while putting his face in his hands.

Baldwin’s attorneys argued that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office obtained live rounds of ammunition as evidence but did not enter them in the case file or alert the defense of their existence.

The sheriffs reportedly received the ammunition from “a good Samaritan,” who turned out to be Troy Teske, a former Arizona police officer and friend of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s stepfather. Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Teske gave the ammunition to the prosecutors following Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction.

Baldwin was facing up to 18 months prison time if he was found guilty. The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning that the case cannot be retried.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.