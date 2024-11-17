Alec Baldwin Mocked for Unzipped Fly on ‘Saturday Night Live’

On the heels of his unanimous victory against Mike Tyson on Friday night, Jake Paul is already eyeing his next opponent—controversial MMA star Conor McGregor.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul shared on X Saturday to his 4.7 million followers.

His X message comes after Paul mentioned the prospect of fighting McGregor in a press conference after his Tyson fight.

“And it’s funny to say Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him, but it’s the f---ing truth,” Paul told reporters. McGregor has yet to respond to the challenge.

In the wake of his win, critics have called out the social media star-turned-fighter for taking on an opponent so much older than him. For context, Tyson, at 58, is more than 30 years older than Paul, 27.

Paul even admitted after the match that, at a certain point, he took it easy on the veteran boxer. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he said.

While Paul is planning future fights, Tyson is reflecting on this one.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote on X Saturday.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he added.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you,” the father of seven concluded.

Tyson, who last fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, didn’t close the door on returning to the ring once again.

“I don’t know, maybe his brother [Logan],” Tyson said when asked if he’d fight again right after the match.