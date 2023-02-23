Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting
I DIDN’T DO IT
Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a court filing. With the plea entry, the 64-year-old actor also waived what would have been his first court appearance via video on Friday. Baldwin faces up to 18 months behind bars if convicted of the charge, which was downgraded by prosecutors on Monday with the removal of a firearm enhancement. If convicted under the enhancement, an additional mandatory five-year sentence would have been imposed on Baldwin. His lawyers successfully objected to the enhancement as unconstitutional, given that it only went into effect in mid-2022, seven months after the shooting in New Mexico. The enhancement charge was also dropped for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is also accused of involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez-Reed is set to make her first court appearance on Friday.