CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Distraught’ Alec Baldwin Photographed in Tears Outside Sheriff’s Office
PROP GUN SHOOTING
Read it at Santa Fe New Mexican
Actor Alec Baldwin was photographed outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday doubled over in tears after an accidental shooting death on set. Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe New Mexican photographed Baldwin “distraught and in tears while on the phone” after voluntarily going to the office to provide a statement. He lingered in the parking lot, doubled over and crying as he held a face mask in one hand, and his phone in the other, the outlet reported. Baldwin has not yet commented publicly on the shocking incident. No charges have been filed but the investigation remains ongoing.