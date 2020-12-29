CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Alec Baldwin Angrily Defends Wife, Shares Anti-Vaxx Propaganda TIME TO LOG OFFArya HodjatCheat Sheet/Breaking News InternPublished Dec. 29, 2020 3:46PM ET Angela Weiss/AFP via GettyAlec Baldwin needs to log off Instagram. On Sunday, he shared a post from anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., featuring an Aldous Huxley quote claiming there will be “brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods.” On Monday night, the former 30 Rock star told a commenter to “go fuck yourself” for calling out his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s allegedly put-upon Spanish accent. “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?” Baldwin responded to another person. Hilaria, born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, grew up in Massachusetts. Until this week, however, she had claimed to be from Spain, even adopting an accent that slipped at times.Read it at Yahoo!