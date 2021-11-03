Baldwin Shares Post Blasting ‘Bullshit’ Reports About Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting
‘SO SICK’
Alec Baldwin has kept pretty quiet since he accidentally but fatally shot Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the Rust set last month, but it seems like he’s got a lot to get off his chest. In seven Instagram posts, the star shared screenshots of a lengthy statement from costume designer Terese Magpale Davis, who worked on the movie. Davis’ statement started off: “The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit.” She denied the crew ever worked over 12.5 hours in one day, and defended armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is said to have given the gun to assistant director David Halls who then gave it to Baldwin. “The armorer had apprenticed to a well known armorer and had been in the same position on the same type of movie a few months before,” Davis wrote. Turning to the misfires on set before the fatal shot, Davis wrote that they were “accidental” and “more common than you think.” The Daily Beast previously reported that concerns were raised about armorer before the shooting.