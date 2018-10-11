Alec Baldwin Slammed for Trumpesque ‘Black People Love Me’ Comment

Alec Baldwin—who won plaudits for his portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live—may have taken the impersonation a little bit too far by claiming that black people love him. In an interview published Wednesday, Baldwin boasted to The Hollywood Reporter that “ever since I played Trump, black people love me.” He went on: “I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.’” Actress Olivia Munn responded to his comments, saying: “I need evidence of this. There are a lot of innocent black people you’re calling out and you shouldn’t be able to do it without receipts.”
