A video posted online Monday night appears to show actor Alec Baldwin slapping a phone out of a woman’s hand as she repeatedly demanded that he say “free Palestine” and heckled him about his ongoing manslaughter case.

The footage was posted on the X account of Crackhead Barney & Friends. “White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me While I was trying to get coffeee [sic]” a caption alongside the video read.

It’s unclear when the incident took place, but it appears to have happened in a Maman coffee shop in New York City, according to the New York Post. The footage appears to show the 66-year-old being accosted by the woman as he stands near the cash register.

“Alec can you please say ‘free Palestine’ one time?” she asks while Baldwin, holding a phone to his ear, ignores her. She then invoked his ongoing involuntary manslaughter case relating to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021.

“Why did you kill that lady?” the woman asks Baldwin. “You killed that lady and got no jail time? No jail time, Alec? No jail time, Alec. You’re putting innocent people in jail, Alec Baldwin.” Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in July.

A member of staff comes over and stands between the woman and Baldwin as Baldwin holds the coffee shop door open and tells her to get out. “Free Palestine, Alec, [say it] just one time and I’ll leave you alone,” she tells him. “I’ll leave you alone I swear. Just say ‘free Palestine’ one time.”

As she continues to harangue him, Baldwin asks the staff member to call the police. “You know he’s a criminal,” the woman says, referring to Baldwin, as the worker turns and walks off. “You know he’s a fucking criminal.” She then resumes her demands for Baldwin to say “free Palestine.”

Baldwin, visibly irritated, tells her “no.” “Fuck Israel,” the woman says. “Fuck Zionism. Please say it. One time.” At that point, Baldwin stops holding the door open, walks toward the woman, saying, “Could you do me one quick favor?” and then seemingly smacks the phone out of her hand.

The Daily Beast has contacted a lawyer representing Baldwin for comment. Crackhead Barney, the performance artist and ambush interviewer known for her provocative social media videos, has also been approached for comment.

Baldwin has previously clashed with people over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. In December, he got into a tense exchange with a protester accusing him of working “for Hollywood” and asking if he condemned Israel. “You’ve already got your mind made up… Because I’m in Hollywood? Well, you ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question,” Baldwin snapped back.