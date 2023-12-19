Alec Baldwin Escorted by NYPD After Clashing With Pro-Palestine Protesters
HEAT OF THE MOMENT
Alec Baldwin needed a police escort to get through a New York City demonstration in support of Gaza on Monday, pausing at one point to get into a shouting match with one of the protesters. In footage of the incident, Baldwin can be seen surrounded by demonstrators and law enforcement officers, speaking heatedly with another person, who is filming him. “You work for Hollywood. Do you condemn Israel?” the person asks. Getting in the person’s face, Baldwin snaps back, “You’ve already got your mind made up… Because I’m in Hollywood? Well, you ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.” The New York Post reported that other demonstrators yelled at Baldwin, telling him to “shut [his] fucking mouth” and sneering at his “tanking” career. An insider familiar with the matter told The Messenger that the 65-year-old actor had been in the area “to teach an acting class” and had had no intention of attending the protest.