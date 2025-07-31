Alec Baldwin has pledged to push on with his lawsuit against the state prosecutors who put him on trial over the shooting death of a colleague if they do not “promptly” agree a settlement. His suit claiming malicious prosecution was thrown out by a judge this week after little progress was made on it for 180 days, according to MailOnline. New Mexico prosecutors sought charges of involuntary manslaughter against the actor following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins—who was killed in 2021 when Baldwin fired a bullet from what was meant to be a prop revolver on the set of the western Rust. The case was dismissed three days into Baldwin’s trial in July 2024 when a judge ruled that key evidence had been withheld from the defense. Baldwin clapped back with his own litigation in January, but a judge dismissed that suit for lack of progress, while leaving the door open for Baldwin to appeal. In a statement, a representative for Baldwin told the Daily Beast: “This is a non-event. The court dismissed the matter because we have been waiting to prosecute the case. We have been in good-faith settlement discussions with the parties to the lawsuit and will be refiling promptly if those discussions are not promptly and favorably resolved.”