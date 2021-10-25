Alec Baldwin Was Aiming Revolver at Camera When He Fired Fatal Shot, Says Director
‘LOUD POP’
A search warrant has revealed chilling new details about the moments leading up to Alec Baldwin’s accidental and fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said in court documents released Sunday that Baldwin had been told the gun was unloaded when it was handed to him. He then started to practice removing the revolver from its holster and pointing it toward the camera, where Hutchins and director Joel Souza were standing. “Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Hutchins] when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop,” the document read. “Joel then vaguely remembers [Hutchins] complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said [Hutchins] began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground.” No one has been charged in the fatal incident on the Rust set at Bonanza Creek Ranch.