Alec Baldwin Argues Part of Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Is Unconstitutional
FALLOUT
Alec Baldwin’s attorneys wrote to a New Mexico judge Friday calling for the dismissal of a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement included in the charge against him for the 2021 shooting on the set of Rust. Baldwin’s attorneys argued the prosecution’s use of the sentencing statute was unconstitutional because the version cited did not exist at the time of the incident. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter last month alongside Hannah Gutierrez-Reed—the weapons supervisor for the film— in connection to the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Thursday, Hutchins’ family said they also plan to file a second lawsuit against the actor, with their first suit reportedly settled and awaiting court approval.