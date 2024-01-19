Alec Baldwin—Yet Again—Faces Charges in ‘Rust’ Shooting

A New Mexico grand jury indicted actor Alec Baldwin on two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday, once again bringing criminal charges against him for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Rust in 2021.

It’s the second time Baldwin has faced criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins, with the first indictment coming in January 2023. Those charges were dropped three months later, however, after Baldwin’s defense team raised questions about whether his Colt .45 was functioning properly when it fired.

Prosecutors claim they’ve since determined the gun was operating properly, arguing that it only could have fired if its trigger had been pulled—something Baldwin has maintained he never did.

Baldwin, 65, is now staring down a potential prison sentence if convicted.