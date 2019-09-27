CHEAT SHEET
‘I WAS ANGRY’
Toronto Van Attack Suspect Told Cops ‘I Accomplished My Mission’
The man who allegedly used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto told police that he identifies as an incel, according to a newly released video. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder related to the attack in April 2018. Minassian, 26, told police in an interview that took place just hours after the attack: “I feel like I accomplished my mission.” Minassian said he never had a girlfriend and was a virgin, adding that his anger over his rejection from women inspired the attack. He added that he discussed his sexual frustrations on 4chan and was in contact with Elliot Rodger, who killed six people in 2014 near the University of California. “I felt it was time to take action and not just sit on the sidelines and just fester in my own sadness... I was angry that [women] would give their love and affection to obnoxious brutes,” said Minassian. He added that he would have carried out the attack further but a drink splashed on his windscreen and obscured his view.