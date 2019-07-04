CHEAT SHEET
SAFE
Missing Australian Student Released From North Korea, Prime Minister Says
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Thursday that Alek Sigley, a student who had been missing in North Korea for over a week, is “released and safe.” Morrison said Sigley had been released from detention and had arrived safely in China. The announcement comes after a meeting between officials from the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang and the North Korean government, as Australia does not have an embassy in North Korea. Morrison said he would like to extend his deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their “invaluable assistance in securing Alek’s prompt release.” “I’m sure we all could not be more pleased. We now know where he is [and] we know he is safe,” Morrison said during a press conference. Sigley had been completing a master’s degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University while also running a tour company for foreign students. The Guardian reports that he was believed to be the only Australian living in North Korea. Sigley is expected to travel to Tokyo, where his wife lives, later on Thursday.