German Doctors Say Their Tests Indicate Putin Critic Aleksey Navalny Was Poisoned

The German hospital where the Russia’s most prominent opposition leader Aleksey Navalny is being treated has confirmed that their tests show that he was likely poisoned.

The Charité hospital said in a statement Monday morning that the team of doctors who have been helping Navalny since he arrived from Russia on Saturday have found evidence of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system. However, the statement added that the doctors still haven’t managed to identify the exact substance that has caused the Putin critic’s hospitalization. Nerve agents are among the poisons that inhibit cholinesterase.

The hospital also confirmed that Navalny remains in intensive care with no “acute danger to his life” as of Monday morning, but the statement warned that his prognosis remains “uncertain” and it warned: “Long-term consequences, especially in the area of ​​the nervous system, cannot be ruled out at this point in time.”

Navalny was transported out of Siberia to Berlin on Saturday morning after he fell ill due to the suspected poisoning of his tea last week. His relatives insisted he be moved after a top doctor at Siberian hospital where he was being treated claimed that Navalny was not poisoned, despite suggestions to the contrary.

More to follow...