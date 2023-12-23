Grandmother Says She Will Never Forgive Daughter for Abducting Grandson
BOY BACK HOME
Six years after her grandson, Alex Batty, was abducted by his mother and grandfather, his grandmother and legal guardian says she will never forgive her daughter for taking Batty from her in Britain. The boy’s mother was “off the rails” according to his grandmother, Susan Caruana, and took the boy on an alleged vacation before kidnapping him and traipsing around Europe on the run for the next six years. During that time, Caruana never heard from them and “never knew if they were alive or dead.” Batty, who is now 17, recently returned to his grandmother after trekking 22 miles away from his mother. He is now working towards getting an education after not going to school for the entire time he was with his mom. “I don’t want to be the one to help them go to prison but if they do, then it’s not my fault,” Carauana said.