Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, is being called out by angry fans over her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cooper faced a backlash on social media, with regular listeners of the podcast, known for its frank discussions about sexuality and advice for women, accusing her of peddling propaganda for the Democratic Party nominee.

Harris is also getting flak for dodging mainstream media interviews—and hardball questions—and instead plumping for cozy chats with softball questions from “safe” interviewers.

Some fans left remarks on the show’s Instagram account congratulating Cooper for the coup in getting the Democratic Party White House hopeful onto the podcast rated second in popularity only to Joe Rogan’s show in the United States.

But others said they would never listen again… and asked when Cooper would be interviewing Donald Trump.

The interview avoided the podcast’s usual raunchy content, sticking largely to go-to Harris campaign talking points and steering clear of potential lightning rod topics such as illegal immigration and the Biden administration response to Hurricane Helene.

“One of my most favorite podcasts and now I’ll never listen again. Unbelievable,” wrote one (former) fan.

“DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100% disgusted,” posted another.

“Probably just lost a lot of followers,” was another user’s view.

“I’m so disappointed, this feels like propaganda and trying to make her look ‘gen z.”

Many complained that the hurricane disaster wasn’t addressed.

“Call her daddy was more important than the millions who could use aid with rebuilding their homes ?!” read one comment.

“Did you discuss the plan for getting all the bodies that got swept into the trees and along the riverbanks in NC during the taping of this podcast?” was the next post.

“Loved CHD from the beginning, but really disappointed you chose to do this one. Why alienate so many of your fans? Especially during a natural disaster when she should have been on the ground helping people,” remarked another.

One even went so far as to write: “Damn call her daddy about to be canceled.”

The comments were not all negative, however. Many praised Cooper for her “iconic” interview.

“For those angry about this, missed the whole point. It’s about women and as an interviewer, you interview all walks of life and people. She nailed it and is not telling anyone how to vote. Great work @alexandracooper,” said a fan.

“Omg daddy this was just everything,” gushed another. “You kept your composure and was amazing of course but omg the VP of the States.”

Not everyone cared about the politics, however. “I need that hoodie,” one user wrote, referring to Cooper’s lavender “Unwell Network” sweater.