Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Documentary Filmmaker for His Unseen Trump Tapes
LORDY
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has subpoenaed a documentary filmmaker who had extensive access to Donald Trump and his close associates during the crucial days of the last presidential election. Alex Holder, who is believed to have shot footage of Trump and his inner circle for months beginning on the campaign trail in September 2020, is expected to fully cooperate with the panel. The existence of the tapes only came to light with the subpoena, according to Politico. “We understand you have raw footage depicting the January 6th attack and of President Trump and others discussing the November 2020 presidential election results,” the summons reads. It then goes on to demand that Holder hand over any footage shot in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, along with any interviews shot with Trump, his children, or Vice President Mike Pence. The subpoena also requests any “raw footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”