Documentary Maker Claims Trump Had Secret Air Force One Call With Putin Just Before Election
HOTLINE WING
The filmmaker who spent months shooting a documentary with Donald Trump during his 2020 campaign has revealed a mysterious phone call between Trump and Vladimir Putin just before the 2020 election. Alex Holder—the British documentarian who gave evidence to the Jan. 6 committee this week—said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows informed him that a scheduled interview with Trump aboard Air Force One would have to be canceled in late October 2020, nine days before Election Day. “I believe, if I remember correctly, that [Meadows] said that [Trump] was on the phone to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, which is why the interview had to be postponed,” Holder told Politico’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast. It’s unclear what was discussed during the conversation, which Holder believes to have taken place just after news broke that Putin had denounced Trump’s allegations of wrongdoing against Hunter Biden.