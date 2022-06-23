Unseen Jan. 6 Documentary Footage Reveals Pence’s Reaction to Demand for 25th Amendment
ON CAMERA
In previously unseen documentary footage, Mike Pence reacts to a request that he use the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Donald Trump from office. The footage, obtained and reported on by CNN, captures Pence sitting for an interview with Alex Holder’s documentary film crew on Jan. 12, 2021, when an aide enters and shows him an email that includes the draft House resolution insisting he invoke the 25th Amendment to oust his boss. Pence says, “Yeah, excellent,” before offering a contained, if not tense, smile—a “smirk,” CNN reports. “Tell Zach to print me off a hard copy for the trip home,” he tells the staff member before resettling for the scheduled interview, during which he refused to discuss the riot at the Capitol, according to the documentary. The new footage offers a taste of the content that the January 6 panel—which, as of Wednesday, is delaying its hearing schedule for due to the newly revealed evidence—is now reviewing.