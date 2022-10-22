Alex Jones Asks Judge to Throw Out $1B Sandy Hook Ruling
LAST DITCH APPEAL
Alex Jones filed legal paperwork Friday asking a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families. AP reports that in the request Jones argues that Judge Barbara Bellis’ pretrial rulings resulted in an unfair trial and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” “Additionally, the amount of the compensatory damages award exceeds any rational relationship to the evidence offered at trial,” Jones’ lawyers, Norm Pattis and Kevin Smith, wrote in the motion. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the 15 plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Jones, declined to comment to AP but said a brief will be filed opposing Jones’ request. The Sandy Hook families say they were subjected to harassment from Jones’ lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting being fake.