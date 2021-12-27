Alex Jones Claimed He Feared for His Life as Wife Attacked Him

Alex Jones’ wife Erika Wulff Jones allegedly struck the far-right conspiracy theorist “over 20 times” and threatened to hit him in the head with a stone ball, causing him to "fear for his life,” according to police documents reviewed by The Daily Beast.

Wulff Jones was arrested on a domestic violence charge for that Friday night altercation at the couple’s home outside of Austin, Texas. Following the Christmas Eve incident, Jones told the Associated Press: “It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve. I love my wife and care about her, and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

According to the Travis County arrest affidavit, during an initial 911 phone call with police, Jones told an emergency operator that his wife had struck him over the head multiple times and was “holding a polished club in her hand” and attempting to “hit him with it.”

When police arrived at the house, Jones further claimed Wulff Jones had struck him “several times,” while an officer observed the far-right radio host’s hair as “red” and “wet.” Jones later told police that “Erika had hit him with both closed fists and open hands on his head in front of their child,” the affidavit stated.

According to Jones, Erika had accused him of “cheating on her,” leading to a violent altercation as the duo bathed their child. (Jones has three other children from a previous marriage.)

Erika allegedly struck Jones “over 20 times,” including once over the head with a bottle, “possibly shampoo,” causing the contents to get on his face and “cause burning to his eyes,” the report continued. “[Jones] stated he tried to get away from her in the master bedroom, and she followed him with a stone ball trying to strike him.”

It was at this point, police wrote, that Jones was “in fear for his life.”

Police located a stone, weighing approximately five pounds, in the primary bedroom, “consistent” with the alleged weapon. Jones told police that she never hit him with the stone, but “threw it at his head, missing by inches.”

Erika disputed Alex’s claims, telling police that no “threats” were made and that no “assault” occurred at the scene. “I spoke with Erika,” a responding officer wrote, observing that she had “a strong odor of alcohol” on her breath. “She stated Alexander was angry from trying to visit family prior.” She was eventually arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: one for the alleged assault of her husband; the other for allegedly resisting arrest.

A second police affidavit reviewed by The Daily Beast claimed that Erika was adamant about not going to jail and at one point broke free of handcuffs and began “swing[ing] her fists and kicking” police officers called for backup, while “striking at least one.”

She was released Sunday morning on bond.

According to additional court records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Jones’ wife was previously arrested in August 2019 after Jones hired a private investigator to tail her believing she was “suicidal” and “intoxicated.” As a result, authorities were called on Wulff Jones, and she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Neither Alex nor Erika Jones responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Jones addressed the incident Monday afternoon on his InfoWars program, claiming his wife went to “cuckoo world” after mixing up medication she was prescribed following a recent surgery. Jones insisted that she took down two police officers at their Austin home on Friday night after striking him “30 times,” mostly in the back of the head.

“So that’s what happens when someone has a chemical imbalance after surgery and the medication they had mixes together,” Jones said, “and they literally go to cuckoo world, cloud cuckoo.”