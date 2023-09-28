Bank Appears to Drop Alex Jones’ Media Company Without Notice
The media company founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is scrambling after its bank of choice shut down the company’s accounts, a lawyer for the company told a federal bankruptcy judge, according to The Associated Press. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, owe $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook massacre victims after being found liable for defaming them. The move by Axos Bank caused the accounts of Free Speech Systems to drop from over $2 million to zero “without notice or warning,” its lawyer, Ray Battaglia, told the judge. “So we’re perplexed,” he said. “We have no answers for the court. They have not provided us with any.” The bank cited unauthorized transactions as the reason for the freeze and said it’d send a check with the missing funds, likely leaving Jones’ company to find a new bank or sue Axos to extend its business.